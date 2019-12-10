India, Australia move closer on Logistics Support Agreement, discuss situation in Indo-Pacific: Report

India and Australia have moved closer to signing a Logistics Support Agreement (LSA) with each other after foreign secretaries from both the sides met on December 9, The Indian Express has reported.

An LSA allows the countries to use each other's military bases for logistical support. According to the report, the two sides are working hard on negotiating the LSA, and that the issue will be a key item on Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison's agenda during his visit to India, scheduled for January.

According to the report, both the sides want to conclude the agreement in time for the Australian PM's visit.

On December 9, the two sides carried out a review of their strategic engagement and also deliberated upon the regional security scenario in the defence and foreign-secretarial talks, the report states.

While the Indian delegation was led by Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar and Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale, the Australian side was represented by their counterparts Greg Moriarty and Frances Adamson.

"The two sides welcomed the recent progress made in deepening bilateral, political, economic, security and defence cooperation. They discussed recent regional and global developments. They also exchanged views on achieving their shared objective of peace, prosperity and progress in the Indo-Pacific region," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement about the meeting.

Meanwhile, the Defence ministry, in a statement, said that the two sides discussed issues related to "bilateral defence engagements" and areas to "enhance cooperation in the field of defence industry and defence technology". The prevailing "regional and security concerns" were also discussed during the meeting.