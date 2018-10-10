App
Last Updated : Oct 10, 2018 09:05 PM IST | Source: PTI

India, Australia hold '2+2' secretary-level dialogue

At the meeting, both sides underlined the growing convergence on a number of strategic perspectives, including the need for a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific region, the MEA said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

India and Australia held the second '2+2' secretary-level dialogue in Canberra during which key issues related to their strategic and defence ties were discussed and the two countries underlined the need for a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific region.

Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale and Defence Secretary Sanjay Mitra held the Foreign Secretaries and Defence Secretaries dialogue with their Australian counterparts — Secretary of Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade Frances Adamson and Secretary of Department of Defence Greg Moriarty.

"All aspects of bilateral relations with focus on strategic and defence relations between the two countries were reviewed," the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.

During the visit, the Indian delegation met Australia's Director General of the Office of National Assessment and senior officials of Australia's Department of Defence.

India and Australia share warm and multi-faceted bilateral relations based on shared democratic values and pluralism.

The inaugural '2+2' dialogue between India and Australia was held in New Delhi in December last year.
First Published on Oct 10, 2018 08:55 pm

tags #Australia #India #World News

