India at 75: PM Narendra Modi to launch ‘Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav’ activities today, here is what to expect

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Image: PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch activities related to the ‘Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav’ programme that marks 75 years of India’s independence. The curtain raiser activities are beginning 75 weeks prior to August 15, 2022.

PM Modi will launch various other cultural and digital initiatives for the ‘India@75’ celebrations and address the gathering at the Sabarmati Ashram.

Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat, Union Minister of State Prahlad Singh Patel and Chief Minister Vijay Rupani will also be present for the event that will begin at 10.30 am.

The ‘Mahotsav’ is a series of events that the Centre will be organising to commemorate the 75th anniversary of India’s Independence. In a statement, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said that the programme will be celebrated as a “Jan-Utsav (people’s festival) in the spirit of Jan-Bhagidari (people’s participation)”.

The planning of these events is being handled by the National Implementation Committee, which is headed by the Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Here’s what to expect from the event:

PM Modi will flag off the ‘Padyatra (Freedom March)’ from Ahmedabad’s Sabarmati Ashram, besides inaugurating other curtain raiser activities of the ‘Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav’ programme.

Padyatra

According to a statement issued by the PMO, the ‘Padyatra’ will be undertaken by 81 marchers from Ahmedabad to Dandi in Navsari – a journey of around 387 kilometres that will end on April 5. The marchers will be joined by different groups of people on the way to Dandi.

Union Minister Prahlad Singh Patel will lead the first lap of the padyatra comprising 75 kilometres, the PMO said.

Other initiatives under ‘India@75’

The event on March 12 will also witness the inauguration of the curtain raiser activities planned under the theme ‘India@75’ like a film, website, song, Aatmanirbhar Charkha and Aatmanirbhar Incubator, the PMO announced.

A cultural programme presenting the celebration of India’s spirit will also be organised. The event will include music, dance, recitation, reading of the Constitution’s Preamble – each line in a different language, to represent different regions of the country.

There will be 75 voices in the choir and dancers each in the event to depict India’s youth.

State and Union Territory governments are also organising events on March 12. For example, the Delhi government will be unveiling its 75-week series of programmes by hosting an evening of patriotic songs at Connaught Place's Central Park.

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) and Zonal Cultural Centres under the Ministry of Culture, Ministry of Youth Affairs and Tribal Co-operative Marketing Federation of India (TRIFED) have also planned activities on the occasion.