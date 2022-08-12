India at 75: Milestone India achieved after 1947

(Representative image: Shutterstock)

Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav: Marking the 75th year of India's Independence, the Government of India started an initiative, Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to celebrate. Ever since India achieved its Independence, the country has been on a spree of doing remarkable things in every field.

Here are some of the most significant milestones that India achieved after the 75 years of Independence:

Green Revolution

In India, the Green Revolution was mainly led by M.S. Swaminathan.

The Green Revolution resulted in a great increase in the production of food grains (especially wheat and rice) due to the introduction into developing countries of new, high-yielding variety seeds, beginning in the mid-20th century.

The Green Revolution, spreading over the period from 1967-68 to 1977-78, changed India's status from a food-deficient country to one of the world's leading agricultural nations.

White Revolution - Verghese Kurien' too had a dream

Verghese Kurien, a social entrepreneur also referred to as the "Father of the White Revolution" in India, created the greatest self-sustaining business and the largest rural employment sector in the country. Dairy farming now accounts for a third of all rural revenue.

The author of Kurien's memoirs, I too had a Dream (2005), explains how farmers were able to transport pasteurized milk from Anand to the Bombay Milk Scheme via railways. To form Anand Milk Producers Union Limited (AMPUL), later known as Amul, Kurien joined forces with Tribhuvandas Patel, founder of the Kaira dairy movement.

Space and Technology

In 1969, the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) was founded, giving space research a new lease of life. "Aryabhata," India's first space satellite, was launched in 1975. In 1986, Rakesh Sharma became the first Indian to go into space, and the Make in India initiative produces the best indigenous technology-based launch vehicles today. India sent 10 satellites into orbit with PSLV-C9 in 2008, setting a new world record. As a result of Mangalyaan, India became the first country to reach Mars on our first attempt after successfully launching satellites such as Chandrayaan to the moon.

India reached 200 crore Covid-19 jab milestone in just 18 months

India's cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage crossed the 200 crore, or 2 billion mark, 18 months on July 17, 2022, after vaccinations began in the country on January 16, 2021.

India touched its 100 Unicorn Startups Mark – A Milestone for India's startup economy

With Open, a fintech startup that has a valuation of over $1 billion, India's startup ecosystem has achieved a new milestone of 100 unicorns. Open's entry into the coveted unicorn club comes at a time when Indian startups are booming, with the acceleration in fundraising and capital. India has been declared the third-largest startup ecosystem in the world after the US and China, according to the Economic Survey 2021-2022, released by the Ministry of Finance.



Bhanu Athaiya - Best Costume Design



Satyajit Ray - Honorary Award



Resul Pookutty - Best Sound Mixing



A R Rahman - Best Original Score and Best Original Song



Gulzar- Best Original Song



Nationalization of Indian Railways

Nationalized in 1951, Indian Railways is today the largest rail network in Asia and the world's second-largest network operated under single management.

The State Bank of India (SBI) was founded

In 1955, the State Bank of India was incorporated. In 1955, the Imperial Bank of India was nationalized, with the Reserve Bank of India taking a 60% stake, and the name was changed to State Bank of India.

India conducted Pokhran-II tests

Twenty-four years after Pokhran-I, the Indian Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and Atomic Energy Commission (AEC) conducted five further nuclear tests at Pokhran on 11 and 13 May 1998. Chief scientific adviser, DRDO Director, and Deputy Director, Dept. of Atomic Energy (DAE), Dr. R. Chidambaram, coordinated this test planning with Dr. Abdul Kalam, chief scientific adviser, and DRDO Director.

India gets its first tribal President

The 15th President of India will be Draupadi Murmu, who will take oath on July 25, 2022. The joint opposition's nominee for the top constitutional job was Yashwant Sinha. Rairangpur in the Mayurbhanj district of Odisha is home to tribal leader Draupadi Murmu.