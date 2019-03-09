App
Last Updated : Mar 09, 2019 12:42 PM IST | Source: AP

India asks Pakistan for concrete crackdown on terror groups

Indian External Affairs Ministry spokesman Raveesh Kumar said that a reported Pakistani crackdown this week on seminaries, mosques and hospitals belonging to outlawed groups and arrest of dozens of people were not enough

Associated Press
India is demanding that Pakistan take concrete steps against terrorists operating from its territory, while at the same time returning its top diplomat to Pakistan's capital amid an easing of tensions between the nuclear-rivals.

Pakistan also announced this week that its high commissioner to India was returning to New Delhi, weeks after the two countries recalled their top diplomats for consultations as tensions flared after suicide attack on a convoy of Indian paramilitary soldiers in the Indian-held Kashmir.

Indian External Affairs Ministry spokesman Raveesh Kumar said on March 9 that a reported Pakistani crackdown this week on seminaries, mosques and hospitals belonging to outlawed groups and arrest of dozens of people were not enough.

He said Pakistan should take concrete steps "against terrorists and terror infrastructure" on its territory.
First Published on Mar 9, 2019 12:31 pm

tags #India #Pakistan #world

