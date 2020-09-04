172@29@17@104!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|india-army-chief-manoj-mukund-naravane-says-talks-can-resolve-border-row-with-china-5797321.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Discover how ETFs can enhance your portfolio at the Making ETFs More Mutual webinar today at 4pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Sep 04, 2020 11:54 AM IST | Source: Reuters

India army chief Manoj Mukund Naravane says talks can resolve border row with China

"The situation along the LAC is slightly tense," Naravane said, referring to the Line of Actual Control, the de facto border, along parts of which India has deployed additional troops to stall any attempted Chinese incursions.

PTI
File image
File image

India's army chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane said on Friday he was confident that the ongoing border stand-off with China in the western Himalayas could be resolved through talks.

"We are sure that the problem can be resolved fully through talks," Naravane told Reuters partner ANI during a visit to the Ladakh region, where troops from the two nuclear-armed countries have been squaring off for months.

"The situation along the LAC is slightly tense," Naravane said, referring to the Line of Actual Control, the de facto border, along parts of which India has deployed additional troops to stall any attempted Chinese incursions.
First Published on Sep 4, 2020 11:48 am

tags #Army #border issue #Current Affairs #India #India China News #Manoj Mukund Naravane

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.