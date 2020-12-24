MARKET NEWS

India appeals against Vodafone arbitration award in Singapore court

India has challenged an arbitration award given to Vodafone in connection with the retrospective tax demand case.

Moneycontrol News
December 24, 2020 / 04:02 PM IST
(Image: Pixabay)

India has challenged an arbitration award given to telecom major Vodafone in connection with the retrospective tax demand case, CNBC-TV18 reported.

The government filed an appeal before a Singapore court on December 21, the news channel reported citing sources.

The Hague-based Permanent Court of Arbitration (PCA) had in September  granted an arbitration award to Vodafone in connection with the tax department's demand of Rs 22,100 crore.

The PCA had said the tax liability on Vodafone was a breach of the Netherlands-India Bilateral Investment Treaty.

In a similar setback to the government, the Hague-based tribunal on December 23 ruled in favour Cairn Energy in arbitration proceedings related to a tax dispute. The tribunal ordered India to return over $1.2 billion to the UK-based oil exploration company.

Close

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently reviewed the Vodafone case at an Inter-Ministerial Group (IMG) meeting, CNBC-TV18 reported on December 3.

The Ministry of Law and Justice is in favour of appealing the decision at a Singapore court, the report added.

Solicitor General for India Tushar Mehta has suggested that the Centre challenge the PCA's decision.
TAGS: #India #Vodafone
first published: Dec 24, 2020 01:12 pm

