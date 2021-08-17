MARKET NEWS

India announces new category of visa for Afghans

"The MHA reviews visa provisions in view of the current situation in Afghanistan. A new category of electronic visa called ''e-Emergency X-Misc Visa'' introduced to fast-track visa applications for entry into India," a home ministry spokesperson said.

Moneycontrol News
August 17, 2021 / 09:21 AM IST
The Union Home Ministry on Tuesday announced a new category of visa to fast-tack the applications of Afghans who want to come to India in view of the prevailing situation in Afghanistan.

Catch all the LIVE updates on Afghanistan crisis

Thousands of Afghans rushed into Kabul's main airport on Monday, some so desperate to escape the Taliban that they held onto a military jet as it took off and plunged to their deaths.

At least seven people died in the chaos, US officials said, as America's longest war ended with its enemy the victor.

The crowds came while the Taliban enforced their rule over the capital of five million people after a lightning advance across the country that took just over a week to dethrone the country's Western-backed government.

There were no major reports of abuses or fighting, but many residents stayed home and remained fearful after the insurgents' advance saw prisons emptied and armories looted.

(With PTI inputs)
