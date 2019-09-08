India announces $1 million disaster relief aid for Bahamas

India on September 8 announced a humanitarian assistance of $1 million to help people in The Bahamas affected by Hurricane Dorian.

MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said India stands in solidarity with that country in this difficult time.



