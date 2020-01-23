App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jan 23, 2020 10:00 AM IST | Source: PTI

India and Tunisia focus on expanding bilateral economic ties, to work closely in multilateral forums

Jaishankar arrived in Tunis earlier in the day on the concluding leg of his three-day two-nation trip to Niger and Tunisia. The tour is his first outreach to the African continent after becoming the foreign minister last year.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met his Tunisian counterpart Sabri Bachtobji during which the two leaders focused on expanding the bilateral economic cooperation and agreed to work closely in multilateral forums.

Jaishankar arrived in Tunis earlier in the day on the concluding leg of his three-day two-nation trip to Niger and Tunisia. The tour is his first outreach to the African continent after becoming the foreign minister last year.

"Began my #Tunisia visit with a meeting with FM Sabri Bachtobji. As two vibrant democracies in different regions, discussed shared interests and challenges," Jaishankar tweeted after the meeting.

Close

"Agreed to work closely in multilateral forums especially the UN. Also focused on expanding bilateral economic cooperation and witnessed signing of an agreement on ICT," he added.

related news

Later, Jaishankar met Tunisian Parliament Speaker Rached Ghannouchi and discussed on expanding exchanges, especially between Parliamentary institutions and civil society, between the two countries.

The External Affairs Minister said he was "greatly touched" by the Speaker's "strong empathy for India".

Jaishankar also met President Kais Saied and "conveyed the good wishes of the world's largest democracy".

The two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to a fair, just and a rule-based global order.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 23, 2020 09:52 am

tags #Currrent Affairs #economic ties #India #Tunisia

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.