App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jan 27, 2019 12:44 PM IST | Source: PTI

India and Pakistan in contact on Kartarpur corridor issue: Ajay Bisaria

Bisaria said India had consented to the basic points about the Kartarpur corridor except for its zero-point. He said both the countries were in contact over Kartarpur corridor.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Indian High Commissioner to Pakistan Ajay Bisaria has said that the two sides were in contact on the Kartarpur corridor issue and that New Delhi has already appointed a focal person for the purpose.

He made the remarks on January 26 night during an informal interaction with the media personnel invited to attend the reception to celebrate the 70th Republic Day of India.

Bisaria said India had consented to the basic points about the Kartarpur corridor except for its zero-point. He said both the countries were in contact over Kartarpur corridor.

"So many meetings have taken place on this matter (Kartarpur corridor)," he said.

But he ruled out any quick resumption of talks due to upcoming election in India.

"Because of (upcoming) elections in India, the bilateral political contacts might be difficult for now," he said.

He went on to say that trust-building was important before resuming political dialogue between the two countries. He said a delegation from Pakistani water commission will visit India on January 27.

Bisaria said that 2019 was important for India as it marks 550th birth anniversary of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev and the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

The reception was attended by politicians, parliamentarians, diplomats, media persons, businessmen and civil society representatives.
First Published on Jan 27, 2019 12:26 pm

tags #India #Kartarpur #world

most popular

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.