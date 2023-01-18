 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
India and Maldives together have responsibility for regional peace and security: EAM Jaishankar

PTI
Jan 18, 2023 / 11:24 PM IST

He said the security partnership between the two countries also continues to strengthen which is the way it should be.

Dr S Jaishankar also visited Noonu Mandhoo pre-school. India will send 10,000 school books to be distributed in 260 schools in this country.

India and Maldives are good neighbours and strong partners, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Wednesday as he underlined that the two countries also together have the responsibility for peace and security in the region.

Jaishankar, who is in Male on the first leg of his three-day visit to the Maldives and Sri Lanka, made the remarks after a "productive meeting" with his Maldivian counterpart Abdulla Shahid during which they discussed the full spectrum of special bilateral partnership with a focus on development cooperation, capacity building and people-to-people ties.

"We are good neighbours. We are strong partners. We have mutually invested in development and progress. But we also together have a responsibility for peace and security in the region," the minister said in a joint press appearance along with Shahid.

"Again here, India is always willing to meet the requirements and the needs of the Maldives both for itself and for the larger region," he added.

"A lot of our diplomatic attention is being given to easing global tensions and ensuring the interest of countries like Maldives...many of your concerns are also our concerns," Jaishankar added.