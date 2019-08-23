App
Last Updated : Aug 23, 2019 11:49 AM IST | Source: PTI

India and France commit to open and secure cyberspace

The two countries laid down the roadmap on cybersecurity and digital technology in a joint statement after Prime Minister Narendra Modi held talks with French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday at Chateau de Chantilly, one of the finest jewels of French cultural heritage, located about 50 kms north of Paris.

India and France have vowed to fight against violent and hateful content online as they affirmed their commitment to an open and reliable cyberspace. The two countries also agreed to make digital technology a transformative factor to foster economic growth and sustainable development.

The two countries laid down the roadmap on cybersecurity and digital technology in a joint statement after Prime Minister Narendra Modi held talks with French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday at Chateau de Chantilly, one of the finest jewels of French cultural heritage, located about 50 kms north of Paris.

The Ministry of the Economy and Finance of France and the Ministry of Electronics and IT (MeitY) of India will be nodal points to coordinate the implementation of this Indo-French digital partnership through appropriate mechanism, a joint statement issued by the two countries stated on Thursday.

To intensify the exchange, both sides intend to hold regular consultations on "Indo-France Digital Partnership” by physical meetings and video conferences, it added.

"France and India recognise the shared responsibility of a wide variety of actors, in their respective roles, to improve trust, security and stability in cyberspace," the statement said.

The two sides "intend to make digital technology a transformative factor in their societies, to foster economic growth, sustainable development and secure enhanced internet access which is essential to bridge digital divide," it said.

"France and India affirm their commitment to an open, reliable, secure, stable and peaceful cyberspace," it added.

Recognising the shared responsibility of a wide variety of actors, in their respective roles, to improve trust, security and stability in cyberspace, the two countries stressed that this requires joint efforts by governments, industry, academia, and civil society.

Noting the importance of the cyber dialogue, the two sides affirmed their willingness to reinforce their cooperation, notably through the sharing of information between their cybersecurity agencies and prevent malicious activities and undertake immediate corrective response.

The statement noted that India and France intend to work together on the risks associated with the deployment of 5G technologies and the technical solutions adopted to deal with them.

The statement also highlighted the resolve of the two countries to fight against violent extremist and hateful content online.

"France and India reaffirm the responsibility and accountability of social media platforms in the moderation of terrorist and violent extremist content as well as illegal hate speech online," it said.

The two countries recognised that cybercrime is a transnational crime that requires enhanced international cooperation to effectively bring cyber criminals to justice.

The two countries also expressed their concerns regarding the security of electronic means of payment and affirmed their commitment to the protection of consumers against online financial frauds.

They also recognised the potential offered by the development of Artificial intelligence, particularly in the field of sustainable development, e-governance, autonomous transportation, smart cities, cyber security, health, education and agriculture, it said.

The two countries also committed to cooperation in protection of personal information, reduction of digital divide, business cooperation in the digital sector and on digital governance.

First Published on Aug 23, 2019 11:45 am

