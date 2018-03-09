App
Mar 08, 2018 10:16 PM IST | Source: PTI

India among top 7 destinations for expat working women: Survey

Singapore, Hong Kong, South Korea, Japan, China and Malaysia are the other countries most preferred by expat working women ahead of India, according to an HSBC survey.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

India has featured among the top seven Asian countries preferred by expat women to work as the nation grow in trade and investments, says a survey.

Singapore, Hong Kong, South Korea, Japan, China and Malaysia are the other countries most preferred by expat working women ahead of India, according to an HSBC survey.

"Women expats bring new energy to a growing international workforce. There are a myriad of benefits as well as challenges in a life away from home, which includes adapting to a new culture and lifestyle, managing complex finances and staying connected to family and friends back home," said Mark Surgenor, acting head of premier and wealth, Asia Pacific, HSBC.

The survey was done among 27,587 expats from 159 countries and territories, including India, through an online questionnaire in March-April 2017.

However, when it comes to better career progression, China topped the list with 73 percent women expats choosing the country, followed by Hong Kong at 64 percent, India at 62 percent, Singapore at 60 percent and Indonesia at 52 percent, the survey revealed.

Hong Kong was found to be the best country in Asia to acquire new skills with 62 percent women expats opting for it, closely followed by Singapore at 61 percent, China at 47 percent, Taiwan at 44 percent and Vietnam at 43 percent.

The survey found Singapore to be the best place to improve earning prospects with 71 percent women expats choosing the country, followed by Hong Kong at 55 percent, China at 45 percent, South Korea at 44 percent and Vietnam at 42 percent.

Top five countries for women expats to experience good work or life balance in Asia are Thailand (62 percent), Vietnam (58 percent), Singapore and Taiwan (49 percent each), Indonesia (44 percent) and Malaysia (42 percent).

In terms of job security, the survey said, Japan and Taiwan were rated as the best places for women expats (50 percent), closely followed by Singapore (49 percent), Hong Kong (47 percent), India (45 percent) and China (41 percent).

The top five countries in terms of work culture for women expats were Singapore (51 percent), Hong Kong (44 percent), Vietnam (43 percent), Indonesia (39 percent) and China (36 percent).

For women expats looking to find personal fulfilment at work, the best places in Asia were Singapore (56 percent), China (48 percent), India (48 percent), Hong Kong (47 percent) and Indonesia (41 percent).

