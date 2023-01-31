English
    India among top 5 passenger markets for Singapore's Changi Airport

    Australia topped the airport's passenger market, followed by Malaysia, Indonesia, India and Thailand, a press release by the Changi Airport Group (CAG) on Tuesday said.

    PTI
    January 31, 2023 / 01:19 PM IST
    India was ranked fourth among the top five passenger markets for Singapore's Changi Airport, which handled 219,000 flights and 32.2 million passengers in 2022, as the country marks a recovery from the pandemic in 2021-22.

    A total of 219,000 flights, 57.2 per cent of the 382,000 flights in 2019, took off or landed at the airport, according to the latest figures.

    About 32.2 million passengers passed through Changi Airport in 2022, constituting nearly half the passenger traffic for the airport in 2019 before the Covid-19 pandemic.