India among top 10 countries that got most spam calls in 2020: Truecaller report

India is one of the top 10 countries that got most spam calls in the year 2020 with 98.5 percent of spam calls coming from domestic numbers, showed a Truecaller report.

According to the report titled ‘Truecaller Insights: Top 20 Countries Affected by Spam Calls in 2020’, Indian telecom operators accounted for 52 percent of all the spam calls received by Indians in the year 2020, followed by telemarketers at 34 percent. Scam calls and calls from financial services contributed to 9 percent and 5 percent of spam calls, respectively.

As per the report released by the caller identification app that has more than 150 million active monthly users in India, “there has been a significant shift in the ranking of countries that received the most spam calls”.

India, for instance, has dropped down to the ninth position vis-à-vis the number of spam calls received by users. Brazil, on the other hand, has retained the top spot, followed by the US and Hungary, respectively.

The Truecaller report said India saw a 34 percent drop in spam calls in 2020, and one of the main reasons behind this could be the strict curfews implemented by the Government of India this year as it stopped telemarketers from reporting to work.

Due to the coronavirus lockdown, telemarketers could not use equipment necessary to carry out mass spam campaigns.

As far as states and Union territories are concerned, Gujarat topped the Truecaller list with 13.5 percent of the spam calls received by users in India, followed by Maharashtra at 13.2 percent, and Andhra Pradesh at 9.5 percent. Assam, Himachal Pradesh, and Jammu and Kashmir received the least spam calls this year at 0.8 percent, 0.6 percent, and 0.4 percent, respectively.