PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
Upcoming Webinar :Register now for 'ULIP as an investment during economic recovery' powered by Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

India among top 10 countries that got most spam calls in 2020: Truecaller report

According to the report titled ‘Truecaller Insights: Top 20 Countries Affected by Spam Calls in 2020’, Indian telecom operators accounted for 52 percent of all the spam calls received by Indians in the year 2020

Moneycontrol News
Dec 8, 2020 / 05:21 PM IST
The Truecaller report said India saw a 34 percent drop in spam calls in 2020

The Truecaller report said India saw a 34 percent drop in spam calls in 2020

India is one of the top 10 countries that got most spam calls in the year 2020 with 98.5 percent of spam calls coming from domestic numbers, showed a Truecaller report.

According to the report titled ‘Truecaller Insights: Top 20 Countries Affected by Spam Calls in 2020’, Indian telecom operators accounted for 52 percent of all the spam calls received by Indians in the year 2020, followed by telemarketers at 34 percent. Scam calls and calls from financial services contributed to 9 percent and 5 percent of spam calls, respectively.

As per the report released by the caller identification app that has more than 150 million active monthly users in India, “there has been a significant shift in the ranking of countries that received the most spam calls”.

India, for instance, has dropped down to the ninth position vis-à-vis the number of spam calls received by users. Brazil, on the other hand, has retained the top spot, followed by the US and Hungary, respectively.

The Truecaller report said India saw a 34 percent drop in spam calls in 2020, and one of the main reasons behind this could be the strict curfews implemented by the Government of India this year as it stopped telemarketers from reporting to work.

Close

Related stories

Due to the coronavirus lockdown, telemarketers could not use equipment necessary to carry out mass spam campaigns.

As far as states and Union territories are concerned, Gujarat topped the Truecaller list with 13.5 percent of the spam calls received by users in India, followed by Maharashtra at 13.2 percent, and Andhra Pradesh at 9.5 percent. Assam, Himachal Pradesh, and Jammu and Kashmir received the least spam calls this year at 0.8 percent, 0.6 percent, and 0.4 percent, respectively.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #India #Spam calls #Truecaller
first published: Dec 8, 2020 05:21 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | Vaccines will come to India soon, says PM Modi; vaccinations begin in the UK

Coronavirus Essential | Vaccines will come to India soon, says PM Modi; vaccinations begin in the UK

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.