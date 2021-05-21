Air Force pilot dies in MiG-21 fighter jet crash in Punjab

The aircraft was on a routine training sortie when the accident happened

An Indian Air Force (IAF) pilot died in a MiG-21 fighter jet crash near Moga district in Punjab on May 20.

The IAF confirmed the death of Squadron Leader Abhinav Choudhary, and expressed condolences.

"There was an aircraft accident last night involving a Bison aircraft of IAF in the western sector. The pilot, Sqn Ldr Abhinav Choudhary, sustained fatal injuries. IAF condoles the tragic loss and stands firmly with the bereaved family," the IAF tweeted.

A Court of Inquiry has been ordered to determine the cause of the accident, the IAF said.

The aircraft was on a routine training sortie when the accident happened, IAF officials told news agency ANI.

