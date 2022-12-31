 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
India aimed to expand geo-political heft in 2022; assumed G20 presidency

PTI
Dec 31, 2022 / 02:27 PM IST

As the eastern Ladakh border standoff lingered on for over 30 months, India also maintained a clear and firm policy in its diplomatic engagement with China, sending a clear message to Beijing that return of peace and security along the frontier was paramount for overall development of ties.

India formally assumed the G20 Presidency on December 1. The G20 is an intergovernmental forum of the world’s major developed and developing economies. (Image: PIB)

In a year that saw revival of the great-power rivalry triggered by the Russian invasion of Ukraine, India assumed the presidency of the powerful G20 grouping and demonstrated a steely resolve and statecraft in expanding its strategic influence in reshaping the regional power balance in the face of China's increasingly aggressive behaviour.

India also continued its diplomatic overdrive to expand ties with major global players like the US, the UK, Japan, France and the European Union in sync with a broad goal of increasing its geo-political heft and position itself as a credible force for peace and stability in contrast to China's bullying behaviour.

With the Ukraine conflict resulting in a global food and energy crisis and an intensifying geopolitical competition between Russia and the US, India displayed a distinctively nuanced approach and pressed both Moscow and Kyiv to end the hostilities and find a solution to the problem through dialogue.

At a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Uzbekistan's Samarkand on September 16, Prime Minister Narendra Modi nudged the Russian leader to end the conflict saying "today's era is not of war", a formulation that found a mention in the declaration of the G20 summit in Bali.

However, India abstained from voting in the United Nations on multiple resolutions condemning the Russia invasion, in reflection of its decades-old relationship with Moscow that covers a range of critical areas including defence and nuclear energy.