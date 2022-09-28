English
    India ahead on multi-factor authentication adoption and usage: Report

    India on multi-factor authentication scores the highest overall percentage of usage among all countries surveyed, up 19 percentage points to 66 percent this year

    Moneycontrol News
    September 28, 2022 / 06:43 PM IST
    Representative Image

    India is leading the way in the adoption of multi-factor authentication (MFA) to address specific security concerns and hazards related to remote and hybrid work, according to a survey report published on September 28.

    The Thales report conducted by 451 Research, part of S&P Global Market Intelligence, said businesses and organisations across the world, including those in India, after two years of the pandemic, are now more confident about handling specific security risks.

    India on multi-factor authentication scores the highest overall percentage of usage among all countries surveyed, up 19 percentage points to 66 percent this year, said the report.

    India is followed by Singapore with a 17 percentage point increase in adoption to 64 percent, and the UAE with a 10 percentage point increase, to 65 percent.

    The report further stated that these findings are contrary to the gradual growth in widespread MFA adoption by businesses at the global level with just over half (56 percent) of the organisations adopting it in 2022.

    Reacting to India using MFA more than anyone else in the world, Ashish Saraf, Vice President and Country Director, India at Thales, said, "The strong growth in adoption of multi-factor authentication in India points towards rising awareness and a commitment towards ensuring high levels of security in enterprise environments.”
    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.