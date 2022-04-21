India adds renewable capacity of 13.5 GW in 2021-22: Report

India added 13.5 GW of renewable energy capacity in 2021-22, which is 128 per cent higher than that in 2020-21, a statement said on Thursday. India added 10.21 GW of utility scale solar capacity, 1.11 GW of wind power and 2.22 GW of rooftop solar capacity in FY 2021-22, consultancy BRIDGE TO INDIA said in the statement.

Rajasthan (5,806 MW) and Gujarat (2,469 MW) added the highest capacity in these 12 months, accounting for 61 per cent of total capacity addition. Total renewable sector capacity, excluding small hydro and biomass has now reached 96,223 MW. Share of total renewable power in generation (excluding large-hydro) in FY2022 also reached a high of 12.82 per cent (10% in FY 2021).

Vinay Rustagi, Managing Director, BRIDGE TO INDIA, said, "Renewable sector has shown remarkable resilience in the face of multiple challenges. But it is important to acknowledge that the record high numbers in FY 2022 came mainly because of COVID spillover effect from the previous year." The BRIDGE TO INDIA is a renewables-focused consulting company.