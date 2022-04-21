English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    India adds renewable capacity of 13.5 GW in 2021-22: Report

    India added 10.21 GW of utility scale solar capacity, 1.11 GW of wind power and 2.22 GW of rooftop solar capacity in FY 2021-22, consultancy BRIDGE TO INDIA said in the statement.

    PTI
    April 21, 2022 / 04:52 PM IST
    Representative image

    Representative image

    India added 13.5 GW of renewable energy capacity in 2021-22, which is 128 per cent higher than that in 2020-21, a statement said on Thursday. India added 10.21 GW of utility scale solar capacity, 1.11 GW of wind power and 2.22 GW of rooftop solar capacity in FY 2021-22, consultancy BRIDGE TO INDIA said in the statement.

    Rajasthan (5,806 MW) and Gujarat (2,469 MW) added the highest capacity in these 12 months, accounting for 61 per cent of total capacity addition. Total renewable sector capacity, excluding small hydro and biomass has now reached 96,223 MW. Share of total renewable power in generation (excluding large-hydro) in FY2022 also reached a high of 12.82 per cent (10% in FY 2021).

    Vinay Rustagi, Managing Director, BRIDGE TO INDIA, said, "Renewable sector has shown remarkable resilience in the face of multiple challenges. But it is important to acknowledge that the record high numbers in FY 2022 came mainly because of COVID spillover effect from the previous year." The BRIDGE TO INDIA is a renewables-focused consulting company.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    PTI
    Tags: #Indian renewable energy #new and renewable energy
    first published: Apr 21, 2022 04:51 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.