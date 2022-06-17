English
    Coronavirus update: India reports 12,847 new Covid cases, 14 fatalities in last 24 hours

    The data updated at 8 am also recorded 14 fresh fatalities, pushing the overall death figure to 5,24,817.

    PTI
    June 17, 2022 / 10:59 AM IST
    (Representative image)

    India reported a single-day rise of 12,847 coronavirus infections, taking the overall tally of cases to 4,32,70,577, while active cases also went up by over 4,800, according to the Union Health Ministry data issued on Friday.


    The active cases now constitute 0.15 percent of the total infections, while the country’s COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.64 per cent, the health ministry said.


    The case fatality rate was 1.21 percent. An increase of 4,848 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.47 percent, and the weekly positivity rate at 2.41 percent, according to the health ministry.


    The number of people who have recovered from the disease rose to 4,26,82,697. On the vaccination front, according to the ministry cumulatively 195.84 doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far.

    COVID-19 Vaccine

    Frequently Asked Questions

    How does a vaccine work?

    A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

    How many types of vaccines are there?

    There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

    What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

    Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

    India’s COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020. It went past the four-crore mark on January 25 this year.

    PTI
    Tags: #Active covid 19 cases #Covid-19 #COVID-19 fatalities #COVID-19 vaccinations #Recoveries #Union Health Ministry
    first published: Jun 17, 2022 10:58 am
