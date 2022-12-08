India achieves 166GW of renewable energy capacity till October

India has achieved 165.94GW of renewable energy capacity till October as against the target of 175GW by 2022, Parliament was informed on Thursday.

"Against the target of achieving 175 GW of Renewable Energy installed capacity by 2022, a total of 165.94 GW of renewable energy capacity (including large hydro) has been installed in the country as on October 31, 2022," Power and New & Renewable Energy Minister R K Singh stated in a written reply to Lok Sabha on Thursday.

A capacity of 76.13 GW (of renewables) is under various stages of implementation and a capacity of 36.44 GW is under various stages of bidding, Singh informed the House.

In line with the Prime Minister's announcement at COP26, the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy is working towards achieving 500 GW of installed electricity capacity from non-fossil sources by 2030.

Singh further elaborated that so far, a total of 172.72 GW capacity from non-fossil fuel-based energy resources has been installed in the country as on October 31, 2022, which includes 119.09 GW Renewable Energy, 46.85 GW Large Hydro and 6.78 GW Nuclear Power capacity.

This has a share of 42.26 per cent of total installed generation capacity in the country i.e. 408.71 GW as on October 31, 2022.

"In 2015, the Government had set a target of installing 175,000 MW of RE capacity by the year 2022, out of this 60,000 MW was targeted to come from wind power projects. "As on 31st October 2022, wind projects of 41,843 MW capacity are Commissioned and 11,734 MW capacity are at various stages of implementation. In addition, bids of 1700 MW capacity of wind projects are issued," said Singh in another reply to the House. The installed solar and wind capacities have increased rapidly between 2014-15 and 2022-23 indicating the increased interest towards solar and wind energy, he noted in another reply to the House. The cumulative installed capacity of solar energy has increased from 2,821 MW in March 2014 to 61,624 MW in October 2022. The cumulative installed capacity of wind energy has increased from 21,131 MW in March 2014 to 41,843 MW in October 2022, Singh stated.

PTI

READ MORE