India achieves 166GW of renewable energy capacity till October

PTI
Dec 08, 2022 / 04:49 PM IST

In line with the Prime Minister's announcement at COP26, the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy is working towards achieving 500 GW of installed electricity capacity from non-fossil sources by 2030.

India has achieved 165.94GW of renewable energy capacity till October as against the target of 175GW by 2022, Parliament was informed on Thursday.

"Against the target of achieving 175 GW of Renewable Energy installed capacity by 2022, a total of 165.94 GW of renewable energy capacity (including large hydro) has been installed in the country as on October 31, 2022," Power and New & Renewable Energy Minister R K Singh stated in a written reply to Lok Sabha on Thursday.

A capacity of 76.13 GW (of renewables) is under various stages of implementation and a capacity of 36.44 GW is under various stages of bidding, Singh informed the House.

Singh further elaborated that so far, a total of 172.72 GW capacity from non-fossil fuel-based energy resources has been installed in the country as on October 31, 2022, which includes 119.09 GW Renewable Energy, 46.85 GW Large Hydro and 6.78 GW Nuclear Power capacity.

This has a share of 42.26 per cent of total installed generation capacity in the country i.e. 408.71 GW as on October 31, 2022.