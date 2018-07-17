India accounts for one fifth of flood-related deaths in the world

A rickshaw-puller carries an elderly woman through flood waters after rains, in Patiala on Monday (Image: PTI).

A World Bank study suggests that India accounts for close to one-fifth of the total flood-related deaths across the world.

According to an Economic Times report, approximately 50 million people in the South Asian cities like Kolkata, Mumbai, Dhaka and Karachi may face severe flood-related damage in the coming century.

Data from the Central Water Commission shows that 1,07,487 people died due to heavy rains and floods across India between 1953 and 2017. Damage to infrastructure and crops was pegged at Rs 3,65,860 crore.

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) in India said that close to 40 million hectares (mha) out of 329 mha of India is prone to floods.

Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh would be the worst affected states by 2050, while the most affected districts will belong to Vidarbha in Maharashtra.

The report suggests that climate change would have a greater impact on floods in the country. "Temperatures have been rising across the [South Asia] region, and are projected to continue increasing for the next several decades under all plausible climate scenarios," the World Bank study said.

Flood-prone states in India include Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Assam, Bihar, Gujarat, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Punjab.