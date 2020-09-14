India accounts for 24% of total PUBG Mobile downloads, but only 1.2% of revenue

The stark difference between the number of PUBG players in India and the corresponding revenue generated could mean that gamers in India do not make in-app purchases on PUBG Mobile
Market analyst Sensor Tower has released some startling statistics on PUBG Mobile, a Chinese app that is currently banned in India. It has recently been learned that India – where the game is immensely popular -- accounted for nearly 24 percent of global PUBG downloads. Surprisingly, despite ranking at number one for downloads and installs, India accounted for only 1.2 percent of the PUBG's revenue, reported News18.
This could mean that gamers in India do not make in-app purchases such as Royal Pass, various skins, etc on PUBG Mobile. Despite the disappointing figures vis-à-vis in app spends, PUBG Corporation has been relentlessly trying to lift the ban on PUBG Mobile in India.