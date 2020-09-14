India accounts for 24% of total PUBG Mobile downloads, but only 1.2% of revenue

Market analyst Sensor Tower has released some startling statistics on PUBG Mobile, a Chinese app that is currently banned in India. It has recently been learned that India – where the game is immensely popular -- accounted for nearly 24 percent of global PUBG downloads. Surprisingly, despite ranking at number one for downloads and installs, India accounted for only 1.2 percent of the PUBG's revenue, reported News18.

This could mean that gamers in India do not make in-app purchases such as Royal Pass, various skins, etc on PUBG Mobile. Despite the disappointing figures vis-à-vis in app spends, PUBG Corporation has been relentlessly trying to lift the ban on PUBG Mobile in India.



The Centre had banned PUBG Mobile on September 2 along with 117 other Chinese apps. The game has been pulled from both the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store. PUBG Corp is now looking into the entire issue and is reportedly on the lookout for an Indian brand that could become the official distributer for the game.



According to the Sensor Tower estimates, PUBG Mobile players have spent more than $3.5 billion on the multi-player combat game since it launched in 2018. In 2020 alone, the game earned $1.3 billion in revenue and saw 198 million downloads – when most of the world was confined to their homes due to the coronavirus pandemic outbreak. Its revenue peaked at $270 million in March, during the onset of the pandemic.