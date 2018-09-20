App
Last Updated : Sep 20, 2018 04:50 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

India accepts Pakistan's offer, foreign ministers to meet on the sidelines of UNGA

Accepting the offer, MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar clarified that the acceptance does not "indicate any change in the policy as far as our stand on terrorism and cross-border terrorism is concerned."

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

India accepted Pakistan's offer of talks on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar told reporters on September 20.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan had earlier proposed a meeting between Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and his Indian counterpart Sushma Swaraj, on the sidelines of the UNGA in New York this month.

Accepting the offer, Kumar clarified that the acceptance does not "indicate any change in the policy as far as our stand on terrorism and cross-border terrorism is concerned".

"Our permanent missions will get in touch with each other to work out how and when the meeting will take place," Kumar added. He did not, however, divulge the details of the meeting.

"What we will discuss in the meeting, I think we should just wait until the meeting takes place,"  he said.

The acceptance, however, faced a lot of flak as it comes a day after the killing of a Border Security Force (BSF) jawan along the International Border by Pakistan Rangers at sector level. The body of head constable Narender Kumar was found in a mutilated state in Ramgarh sector.

Responding to the incident, Kumar told the press, "The barbaric incident happened and it is against all international norms; it is a serious issue and will be taken up with our counterpart [during the meeting]".
First Published on Sep 20, 2018 04:50 pm

