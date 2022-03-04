English
    India abstains in UNHRC vote on establishing independent commission of inquiry on Russia-Ukraine crisis

    The resolution was adopted with 32 votes in favour, two against (Russia and Eritrea) and 13 abstentions, including India, China, Pakistan, Sudan and Venezuela.

    PTI
    March 04, 2022 / 05:29 PM IST
    (Image: Reuters)

    India on Friday abstained in a vote in the UN Human Rights Council that has decided to urgently establish an independent international commission of inquiry as a result of Russia’s aggression against Ukraine.

    The 47-member Council voted on a draft resolution on the situation of human rights in Ukraine.

    The resolution was adopted with 32 votes in favour, two against (Russia and Eritrea) and 13 abstentions, including India, China, Pakistan, Sudan and Venezuela.

    The countries voting in favour included France, Germany, Japan, Nepal, UAE, UK and the US. The countries voting in favour included France, Germany, Japan, Nepal, UAE, UK and the US.

    "The Human Rights Council has decided to urgently establish an independent international commission of inquiry as a result of Russia’s aggression against Ukraine," the Council tweeted.

    India has abstained on two resolutions on Ukraine in the 15-nation Security Council and one in the 193-member General Assembly in the last one week.

    The UN General Assembly this week overwhelmingly voted to condemn Russian aggression against Ukraine and demanded that Moscow completely and unconditionally withdraw all of its military forces from the territory of Ukraine.

    India abstained on the resolution, which received 141 votes in favour, five against and a total of 35 abstentions.
    first published: Mar 4, 2022 05:29 pm
