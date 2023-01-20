India a bright spot amid global geoeconomics and geopolitical crises: WEF founder Klaus Schwab

Klaus Schwab, the founder and chairman of the World Economic Forum.

Klaus Schwab, founder and executive chairman of the World Economic Forum (WEF), has hailed India's leadership for decisive action on climate change and its contribution to the global healthcare system.

“I commend the country’s decisive action on the climate case for renewables, its contribution to the global healthcare ecosystem, the focus on an economic model for women-led development, and its leadership on digital public infrastructure,” he said in a statement on January 20.

"India remains a bright spot amid global geoeconomics and geopolitical crises."

Schwab said that he interacted with the ministers and top business leaders from India during the WEF annual meeting in the Swiss resort town of Davos.

“India’s G20 presidency comes at a crucial time, Prime Minister Modi’s leadership is critical in this fractured world,” Schwab said.

The World Economic Forum shares a 38-year history with India and looks forward to continued partnership with the country during its G20 presidency under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, he said.

India is promoting just and equitable growth for all in the world during its G20 presidency, he said.

India, which took over the G20 presidency on December 1, has lined up several events based on the Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam (One Earth, One Family,· One Future) theme.