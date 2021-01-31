‘India 75’ initiative will encourage the young to write on our culture, heritage: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Image: Twitter/BJP)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged citizens, especially youngsters, to write about freedom fighters and events associated with the Independence movement in their area.

In his monthly radio address ‘Mann Ki Baat’ on January 31, Modi said an initiative was being been launched under the ‘India 75’ programme to encourage young writers and those who have studied Indian heritage and culture in-depth to write on these subjects .

The Prime Minister urged citizens, especially youngsters, to write books about the “saga of valour during the freedom struggle” in their area as a tribute to the heroes of the independence movement.

“As India will celebrate 75 years of her freedom, your writings will be the best tribute to those heroes of our freedom,” Modi said.

“The freedom struggle was fought with full might in every part, every city, every town and village of India. In every corner of this land, Bharatbhoomi, great sons and brave daughters were born who gave up their lives for the nation. Hence, it is very important that we preserve the saga of their struggles for our sake and their memories and for this we can write about them to keep their memories alive for generations to come,” Modi said.

“We have to fully help such emerging talents. This will also prepare a category of thought leaders that will decide the course of the future. I invite my young friends to be a part of this initiative and to use their literary skills more and more,” Modi said during the address.

He added that more information about the initiative would be available on the education ministry’s website.