App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Mar 12, 2018 08:15 PM IST | Source: PTI

Independent Rajya Sabha MP Rajeev Chandrasekhar joins BJP

Chandrasekhar joined BJP in the presence of state party President B S Yeddyurappa and other senior leaders, including Jagadish Shettar and Shobha Karandlaje.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Independent Rajya Sabha MP Rajeev Chandrasekhar today joined the BJP, a day after being made the party's Rajya Sabha candidate for the biennial election to the upper house from Karnataka.

Chandrasekhar joined BJP in the presence of state party President B S Yeddyurappa and other senior leaders, including Jagadish Shettar and Shobha Karandlaje. He told PTI that his primary goal would be to strengthen the political momentum to replace the Congress government with BJP rule in the coming assembly polls in Karnataka.

Chandrasekhar alleged that the present rule "is the darkest period" in Karnataka's modern political history.

His victory in the March 23 Rajya Sabha polls is a certainty with the BJP having 43 MLAs and the additional required support in the 224 member assembly.

related news

Chandrasekhar said if the present government in the state continues for next five years, Karnataka and Bengaluru would reach "a point of no-return." To a query, Chandrasekhar said the natural alliance and relationship with BJP for many years was one of the reasons for him to join the saffron party.

"I have been a quasi-BJP MP because things that my belief in giving clean government and better governance, besides providing opportunities for all are more closely aligned with BJP than any other political party," he added.

Citing reasons for joining BJP, Chandrasekhar said he had a limitation an independent MP had, unlike being a Parliamentarian representing a political party, which carries a lot of weight in the public domain.

He also said he wants to complete the work he had taken up as an independent Parliamentarian.

"It was a pleasant surprise...

BJP offered me the opportunity to serve Karnataka and Bengaluru in the Rajya Sabha," he added.

tags #Business #Current Affairs #India #Politics

most popular

PNB fraud: RBI initiates special audit of PSBs with focus on trade finance

PNB fraud: RBI initiates special audit of PSBs with focus on trade finance

SBI, UCO Bank look for buyers to clear-off Rs 1,245 crore NPA

SBI, UCO Bank look for buyers to clear-off Rs 1,245 crore NPA

Parliamentary panel asks govt to define 'shell companies' in Companies Act

Parliamentary panel asks govt to define 'shell companies' in Companies Act

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC