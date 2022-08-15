india Independence Day Special | India Is In A Very Good Place, Geopolitics Is In Our Favour: Nandan Nilekani As India celebrates Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav to mark 75 years of Independence, Nandan Nilekani, one of the country’s leading entrepreneurs, technocrats and a key player in India’s growth story speaks to Moneycontrol's Chandra R Srikanth in an exclusive interview. He’s not just the co-founder and chairman of Infosys, one of India’s most respected and successful companies, but has also been central to every single population scale technology program that has transformed India - from Aadhaar to UPI to Fastag to GST to ondc and account aggregator - earning him the moniker of Chief Technology Officer of the country. In this wide-ranging interview, he spoke about his vision for India, why he is optimistic about the country's future, how long he will stay on at Infosys, Aadhaar, ONDC, Account Aggregator, startup valuations and what freedom means to him. A must-watch rare, candid conversation!