Satyarup Sidhanta | A Bengaluru-based mountaineer, Sidhanta became the second Indian mountaineer after Malli Mastan Babu to climb Mt Ojos del Salado, the highest volcano in the world. Ojos del Salado is in the Andes on the Argentina-Chile border and the highest active volcano in the world at 6,893 metres (22,615 ft). (Image: WikiMedia Commons)