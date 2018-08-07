Independence Day: Security stepped up at Delhi Metro, IGI; 600 additional personnel deployed

Security measures at the Delhi Metro and the IGI airport have been stepped up with the induction of over 600 fresh CISF personnel and commuters are being thoroughly frisked in view of the heightened vigil in the run up to the Independence Day on August 15, official sources said.

They said while passengers in the Delhi Metro are being twice frisked before entering the Delhi Metro stations, additional CISF quick reaction teams (QRTs) and flying squads have been deployed at select stations that witness a heavy footfall or are important from the security point of view.

The Central Industrial Security Force, that is tasked to secure over 210 stations of the metro in the national capital region, has enhanced the number of security personnel in the network to keep a better eye on the people and their luggage, the officials said.

Passengers getting in at a number of airports are being frisked twice, first manually and later with a hand-held metal detector, they said, adding that instructions have been issued to the personnel to render the job scrupulously but without taking much time.

"About 500 CISF personnel have been deployed additionally in the Delhi Metro network as part of the stepped up security measures in the wake of the Independence Day celebrations on August 15," a senior official said.

CISF metro security chief Deputy Inspetor General (DIG) Raghubir Lal told PTI that they have already held meetings with various stakeholders like the Delhi Police, metro authorities and others as part of the drills undertaken to fortify security before August 15.

"A new control room, armed with over 5,000 CCTVs and other smart tools, has recently been commissioned for the CISF and it will help us in better monitoring operations at stations under its surveillance cover," the DIG said.

Special teams of mufti-wearing intelligence and passenger profiling sleuths have been deployed at various stations and they have been asked to keep an eye on a few stations by continuously moving between them, another official said on the condition of anonymity.

The officials said similar measures have been deployed at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport and passengers are randomly being made to undertake a second frisking, called the secondary ladder point check (SLPC).

"While there is no specific threat this time, the security is on high alert. All civilian passes issued to people for entering the terminal areas of the airport have been disallowed as a routine practice," an official at the airport said.

About 100-150 additional Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel have been deployed at the airport and passengers may have to undergo a rigorous check of themselves and their luggage in certain cases.

"In specific cases, passengers may have to take off their shoes and belt before they are frisked. The number of plainclothes personnel who spot trouble, both outside and inside the airport, have been enhanced," he said.

The official added that vigil has also been stepped and a close eye is being kept at all category of vehicles entering the airport area.

Various events, including the main function at Red Fort where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unfurl the national flag, will be held in the national capital and the NCR to mark the 72nd Independence Day on August 15.