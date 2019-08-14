App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 14, 2019 09:29 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In Pics | Rehearsal at Red Fort, glittering Parliament and soldiers' march: How India prepares for I-Day

Here are some pictures of the Independence Day preparations from across the country, in the lead up to August 15

School children form a tricolour during the full dress rehearsal for the 73nd Independence Day function at the historic Red Fort, in New Delhi on August 13. (Image: PTI)
1/10

School children form a tricolour during the full dress rehearsal for the 73rd Independence Day function at the historic Red Fort, in New Delhi on August 13. (Image: PTI)

The tricolour is hoisted during the full dress rehearsals at the Red Fort, in New Delhi on August 13. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to address the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on August 15. (Image: PTI)
2/10

The tricolour is hoisted during the full dress rehearsals at the Red Fort, in New Delhi on August 13. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to address the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on August 15. (Image: PTI)

Contingents of armed police forces participate in the full dress rehearsal for the Independence Day parade at Fort St. George in Chennai, Tamil Nadu on August 13. (Image: PTI)
3/10

Contingents of armed police forces participate in the full dress rehearsal for the Independence Day parade at Fort St. George in Chennai, Tamil Nadu on August 13. (Image: PTI)

Army soldiers march during the full dress rehearsals at the Red Fort, in New Delhi on August 13. (Image: PTI)
4/10

Army soldiers march during the full dress rehearsals at the Red Fort, in New Delhi on August 13. (Image: PTI)

School students perform during the full dress rehearsal for Independence Day parade, at Mini Stadium in Jammu, Jammu and Kashmir on August 13. (Image: PTI)
5/10

School students perform during the full dress rehearsal for Independence Day parade, at Mini Stadium in Jammu, Jammu and Kashmir on August 13. (Image: PTI)

A contingent of Indian Air Force (IAF) band march during the full dress rehearsals for the 73rd Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort, in New Delhi on August 13. (Image: PTI)
6/10

A contingent of Indian Air Force (IAF) band march during the full dress rehearsals for the 73rd Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort, in New Delhi on August 13. (Image: PTI)

Marching contingent of police force during the full dress rehearsal for the Independence Day parade, at Ridge in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh on August 13. (Image: PTI)
7/10

The marching contingent of police force during the full dress rehearsal for the Independence Day parade, at Ridge in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh on August 13. (Image: PTI)

A view of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) building in Mumbai lit-up in tricolour on August 13. (Image: PTI)
8/10

A view of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) building in Mumbai lit-up in tricolour on August 13. (Image: PTI)

A view of illuminated Parliament in New Delhi. The exterior of Parliament has been installed with permanent colourful lights ahead of the Independence Day celebrations and was inaugurated by PM Narendra Modi on August 13. (Image: PTI)
9/10

A view of illuminated Parliament in New Delhi. The exterior of Parliament has been installed with permanent colourful lights ahead of the Independence Day celebrations and was inaugurated by PM Narendra Modi on August 13. (Image: PTI)

Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha illuminated on the eve of the Independence Day celebrations, in Lucknow on August 13. (Image: PTI)
10/10

Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha illuminated on the eve of the Independence Day celebrations, in Lucknow on August 13. (Image: PTI)

First Published on Aug 14, 2019 09:29 am

tags #Current Affairs #Independence Day #India #Slideshow

