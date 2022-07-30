English
    Independence Day celebration in Bihar to be subdued due to COVID-19

    July 30, 2022 / 12:00 PM IST
    (Representative image: Shutterstock)

    Independence Day will be celebrated in a subdued manner in Bihar due to a surge in COVID-19 cases across the country, a circular said.

    Invitees from other states, besides common people from Bihar, will not be allowed to enter the flag hoisting venues.

    There will be no cultural events on the occasion except in Patna, the circular issued by the Cabinet Secretariat Department on Friday said.

    Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will unfurl the National Flag at Gandhi Maidan on August 15.

    NCC cadets can remain present in a restricted manner, and only seven-eight tableaux will be allowed to participate in the event in the state capital.

    ”Barring Patna, all commissioners and district magistrates will unfurl the Tricolour on their respective office premises.

    It is imperative to strictly follow preventive measures such as maintaining social distancing, wearing masks, sanitisation and avoiding large congregations during the hoisting of the National Flag,” it said.

    Authorities have been asked to webcast the events so that people can watch them from their homes and large gatherings can be avoided, it said.
    first published: Jul 30, 2022 12:00 pm
