Independence Day 2023: PM Modi hails India as Vishwamitra, the friend of the world

77th Independence Day celebrations at Red Fort

From its eternal stand of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam (global family), India has emerged as Vishwamitra (friend of the world), as Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the nation in his Independence Day address on August 15. Over the last few years, India has laid the strong foundation for Vishwamangal (global welfare), he said.

“From deep space to deep sea missions, Vande Bharat trains, electric buses, metro, villages connected through internet, semiconductor manufacturing, nano urea - we are working in every sector. India is moving towards its aim. We aim big and far. More than dreaming big, we work towards achieving it,” he said.

The prime minister assured India will be among the top three economies in the next five years. He said in 2014, when his government first came to power, India was ranked as the tenth best economy in the world, and today it is the fifth. "By constantly fighting corruption, we have ensured that economic prosperity has come for the common citizens today," he said.

"During this 'Amrit Kaal', we have to work hard to ensure that the dreams of 140 crore Indians become reality and in 2047, when the Tricolour is unfurled, the world is singing praises for a developed India."

This year’s I-Day celebration was attended by 1,800 people from all walks of life. Also, 75 couples from each state and Union Territory, in their traditional attire, were invited to witness the PM's address to the nation from Red Fort. Upon his arrival at the Red Fort, he was received by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Raksha Rajya Mantri Ajay Bhat, and Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane.

Around 1,000 cameras with facial recognition and video analytic systems were installed in and around the fort and at other strategic locations to ensure security.