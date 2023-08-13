Independence Day 2023: Minimalist grandeur to be seen at Red Fort

The officials said that the ramparts of the fort visible from outside will only be lightly embellished to give it a “refreshing look”.

With changing times heavy traditional floral arrangements covering the ramparts of the Red Fort have been done away with, in lieu of a 'minimalist grandeur' theme, according to a report by the Indian Express.

“No big floral arrangements, scrolls or flag sheets have been stuck on the walls this time. We have been told to ensure the walls are not covered with a lot of decorative material. Only a G-20 logo will be put there along with a few embellishments,” a senior police officer told the Indian Express.

Authorities expect heavy footfall this year, superseding the pre-pandemic levels after the onslaught of the Covid 19 pandemic dampened celebrations for two years.

This Independence Day nearly 2900 special invitees will attend the celebrations, these include Central Vista Project and New Parliament building workers and labourers; sarpanchs from 622 Vibrant Villages Project (villages on the Indo-China border); PM Kisan Yojna beneficiaries; nurses, fishermen, Khadi workers; labourers working on border roads, among others.

“The guests will be seated in a section close to civil officers/ service officers. Besides, we will have 80-90 couples from each state dressed in their traditional attire. They will not be a part of the parade or performance but will sit in the bleachers,” an officer said.

The estimated capacity of the Red Fort is around 26,484 people according to the Delhi Police, the expected footfall is likely to be around 30,000-40,000

Nearly 5,000-7,000 personnel have been deployed at the Red Fort for security arrangements, officials of the Delhi Police added that at least 16 Artificial Intelligence (AI) cameras will also be used at the venue.