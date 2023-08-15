Independence Day 2023 | How balidan of India's bravest is powering India's growth

There are two ideas of being an Indian: one that belongs to the rest of India and the other which belongs to her soldiers. (File photo)

We are celebrating India’s 76th Independence Day as citizens of one nation. It is an extraordinary feat, almost miraculous in an era when boundaries of nations have often changed and geopolitics is so akin a game of thrones. We have witnessed many nations from Syria to Afghanistan to Ukraine to Albania become shrouded in the clouds of war. If we were to ask those displaced citizens about celebrating independence, we might get a different perspective on how it is a matter of great honour and not merely an extra public holiday. But these questions would seldom cross the mind of an average Indian mostly because of the feeling of security provided by one of the world’s strongest armies – the Indian Army.

Today it is more important than ever to discuss the balidan, sacrifice, of a soldier. Today, our country has economic growth, infrastructural facilities, even space technology. All of it is at the cost of the soldier standing guard in the harshest of weather and in the most treacherous of terrains. These soldiers come equally from the villages of rural India and the most advanced of metropolitan cities. While their heroism is extraordinary, at the end of the day our soldiers are ordinary citizens as well. What makes the difference is that they are the most passionate creed of Indians with a strong sense of duty. My new book, Balidan: Stories of India’s Greatest PARA Special Forces Operatives, provides insights into the lives of many such Indians. These are some of the most legendary names from the world of the PARA Special Forces because they have displayed immense grit, resilience and valour of the highest order against all odds in their lives.

Be it the story of Subedar Major/ Hon. Captain Mahendra Singh KC, SM where the young lad of Jhunjhunu who had seen the worst of poverty and worked in fields even during sandstorms, rose to become ‘the great mountain of 9 PARA (Special Forces)' or the story of Brigadier Saurabh Singh Shekhawat KC, SC, SM, VSM, who spent his childhood running behind camels and sleeping in the arid fields of Rajasthan amongst snakes to eventually summitting 23 mountain peaks across the world along with turning out to be one of the finest paratroopers in India. Be it the story of the late Captain Tushar Mahajan, SC (posthumous), whose family had to bear the brunt of Partition and eventually also had to deal with the immense pain of losing their son in the service of the nation, or Col Santosh Yashwant Mahadik, SM: SC (posthumous), who from the remotest village of Satara district where his family sold milk for a living became a ‘Waghnakh’ who sacrificed his life leading from the front, these stories highlight the selfless patriotism our soldiers exude so effortlessly even in the face of the fiercest of enemies. This is because nation always comes first, and other identities of caste, creed and religion are subservient to their identities as Indians.

I have only written six of these glorious stories of Indian soldiers but if you look for them, you will find thousands of such stories where the idea of right, freedom, opportunities and growth is assimilated in the motto, ‘Naam, Namak, Nishan’, for the Indian soldier. They train hard and stand steadfast at treacherous borders against enemies, bullets, snow, heat or rain in service to their beloved Mother India.

There are two ideas of being an Indian: one that belongs to the rest of India and the other which belongs to her soldiers. These are the soldiers who pay the cost of freedom so that the nation survives, thrives and reaches greater heights, century after century.

So, dear readers, while you celebrate everything about your freedom, don’t forget to hold a little gratitude for your soldiers. Don’t take your nation for granted and while talking about rights, also remember your duties as Indians.