Independence Day 2023: Have to fight corruption, dynasty and appeasement, says PM Modi

Govt to soon launch scheme for those who want to own house in cities, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi identified corruption as the three evils that needed to be eradicated for India to achieve its potential, saying he will continue his fight against the scourge, as he addressed the nation from the rampart of the Red Fort in Delhi on India’s 77 Independence Day.

For India to reach fulfil its dream, it will have to fight the three evils of corruption, dynastic politics and appeasement, he said.

“I promise to keep fighting against corruption,” Modi said, adding by 2047, when the country would celebrate 100 years of Independence, India would emerge as a developed country.

"I firmly believe that when the country will celebrate 100 years of freedom in 2047, the country would be a developed India. I say this on the basis of the capability of my country and available resources but the need of the hour is to fight three evils: corruption, dynasty politics and appeasement.”

In a switch, Modi chose to address people as Parivarjaan, or family members instead of mitron (friends) or "my fellow citizens".

The country would have to launch a collective fight against corruption, which was deep-seated and hollowing out India Modi said, adding 10 crore fake beneficiaries were removed from several welfare schemes.

The country must create a feeling of “disgust” towards corruption, Modi said in his tenth successive Independence Day address and the final one before he faces voters in May 2024.