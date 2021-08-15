Independence Day 2021: Books about India's freedom struggle we should read

Several books have been written about India's freedom struggle. (Representative image)

India will celebrate 75 years of Independence on August 15, marking an event that was the result of years of struggle.

Several books have been written about that phase of the country's history. Here are five books that you can choose to read this weekend:

Freedom at Midnight by Dominique Lapierre and Larry Collins

The book talks about the events from 1947 to 1948. It begins with the appointment of Lord Mountbatten of Burma as the last viceroy of British India and ends with the death and funeral of Mahatma Gandhi.

India After Gandhi by Ramachandra Guha

The book traces India's history after Independence. A revised and expanded version was published in 2017-18.

This was chosen as the Book of the Year by The Economist, The Wall Street Journal and Outlook Magazine, among others. The book also won the 2011 Sahitya Akademi Award for English.

The Great Indian Novel by Shashi Tharoor

The book, published in 1989, is a work of fiction that recasts the epic Mahabharata in the context of the Indian Independence movement. Parallels are drawn between Indian mythological figures and prominent people of the Independence movement.

Train to Pakistan by Khushwant Singh

The novel gives a fictional account of the Partition, giving a glimpse into the impact of the decision on the lives of people.

Hind Swaraj or Indian Home Rule by Mohandas K Gandhi

Gandhi wrote the book in Gujarati in 1909, talking about Swaraj and modern civilisation. The book, written in a conversational form, was later translated into English. The British banned publication of the Gujarati version of the book in India.