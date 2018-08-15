App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Aug 15, 2018 08:32 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Independence Day 2018 Live: PM Modi says Jan Aarogya Abhiyaan to ensure affordable healthcare for poor

This blog will keep you posted on events across India on the country's 72nd Independence Day.

highlights

  • Aug 15, 07:23 AM (IST)

    WATCH | PM Modi's address to the nation on Independence Day 2018 here.

  • Aug 15, 08:45 AM (IST)

    We have to free our society and country from this disgusting mentality of rape. Recently in Madhya Pradesh a rapist was hanged by fast track court. We should spread this news and make people aware. Rule of law is supreme,no one can take law in their hands: PM Modi.

  • Aug 15, 08:45 AM (IST)

    "Rule of the law will remain supreme in India," says PM Modi, adding that the rapist will be punished. PM Modi adds that the government is working on a bill against triple talaq. 

  • Aug 15, 08:42 AM (IST)

    Talking about the country's judicial system, PM Modi says that people with evil intentions should know that the court is taking steps to punish the accused. 

  • Aug 15, 08:39 AM (IST)
  • Aug 15, 08:39 AM (IST)

    India's women are walking shoulder-to-shoulder for the development of the country: PM Modi.

  • Aug 15, 08:38 AM (IST)

    Today power of Indian passport has increased; today any Indian in trouble anywhere in the world has faith that India will stand by him: PM Modi.

  • Aug 15, 08:37 AM (IST)

    The government has strengthened actions against tax evaders. "Over 3 lakh companies are shut for evading taxes," says PM Modi. 

  • Aug 15, 08:36 AM (IST)

    Stating that the country will not forgive or let go of tax evaders, the Prime Minister says, "The honest Indian taxpayer has a big role in the progress of the country. It is due to them that so many people are fed, the lives of the poor are transformed."

  • Aug 15, 08:35 AM (IST)

    "Five crore people are lifted up from poverty in the past two years," says PM Modi. 

  • Aug 15, 08:33 AM (IST)

    "100 crore families will get Rs 5 lakh of health insurance. PM Jan Aarogya Abhiyan will be started along with Ayushman Bharat program. This will help 50 crore individuals to get Rs 5 lakh per year as health insurance," PM Modi. 

  • Aug 15, 08:33 AM (IST)

    The healthcare initiatives of the government will have a positive impact on 50 crore Indians. It is important to ensure that we free the poor of India from poverty due to which they cannot afford healthcare: PM Modi.

  • Aug 15, 08:31 AM (IST)
  • Aug 15, 08:31 AM (IST)

    As significant as economic growth is the dignity of the individual. Our schemes such as Ujjwala and Saubhagya Yojana are enhancing the dignity of fellow Indians: PM Modi.

  • Aug 15, 08:27 AM (IST)
  • Aug 15, 08:26 AM (IST)

    In 2022, when we will celebrate 75th year of Independence we are dedicated to send the people of the country to space. We will launch Gaganyan which will be made by the Indian scientist then we will become the 4th country in the world to take people to space: PM Modi.

  • Aug 15, 08:26 AM (IST)

    "No poor want to live in poor, no poor want to die in poor," says PM Modi adding that the only way to help them is to make them sustainable.

  • Aug 15, 08:24 AM (IST)

    Stating that many families fall below the poverty line due to medical expenses, PM Modi says that the government has started Ayushman Bharat to provide insurance up to Rs 5 lakh to families. 

  • Aug 15, 08:22 AM (IST)

    The farmers of our country are emphasising on solar farming. Apart from farming, the farmers can now sell electricity produced from solar energy: PM Modi.

  • Aug 15, 08:21 AM (IST)

    Swacchhta saved lives of 3 lakh children: PM Modi 

    According to a WHO report, 3 lakh children survived in India due to the country's 'Swacchh Bharat Abhiyan' initiative: PM Modi. 

  • Aug 15, 08:19 AM (IST)

    I bow to all the army personnel, paramilitary forces and soldiers for their great service, power and honor: PM Modi. 

  • Aug 15, 08:19 AM (IST)

    "The sale of Khadi has doubled and added more money to poor families," says PM Modi. The Prime Minister says that the government is funding Self-Help Groups to help people. 

  • Aug 15, 08:16 AM (IST)

    We are working towards strengthening our farmers so that they can be at par with farmers across the globe: PM Modi.

  • Aug 15, 08:15 AM (IST)
  • Aug 15, 08:15 AM (IST)

    PM Modi says that the time demands to equip farmers with technology. The Prime Minister adds that the government is determined to double farmers' income by 2022. 

  • Aug 15, 08:13 AM (IST)

    Our country is determined that when the country celebrates 75th Independence Day in 2022, our daughter/sons will fly to the moon and hoist the national flag: PM Modi, adding that then we will become the fourth nation to take people into space. He thanks the scientists and technicians. 

  • Aug 15, 08:11 AM (IST)
  • Aug 15, 08:11 AM (IST)

    India's voice is being heard effectively at the world stage. We are integral parts of forums whose doors were earlier closed for us: PM Modi.

  • Aug 15, 08:10 AM (IST)

    When you are determined to do something for the country, then even Benami Property rules get implemented: PM Modi. 

  • Aug 15, 08:09 AM (IST)

    From being seen as among the fragile five, India is now the land of reform, perform and transform. We are all set for record economic growth: PM Modi.

LOAD MORE
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.