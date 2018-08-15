Independence Day 2018 | A look at world leaders who took to Twitter to congratulate India

On the occasion of India's 72nd Independence Day celebrations, a host of foreign leaders from across the globe, including the United States and Israel extended their wishes to India on Twitter.

Let's look at the greetings India received from world leaders:

Prime Minister of Bhutan,



I wish all my Indian friends - in Bhutan, in India and beyond - a very happy Independence Day.

— Tshering Tobgay (@tsheringtobgay) August 15, 2018

"I wish for the friendship between India and Israel to always grow and influence the lives of all citizens in both countries," Maya Kados, Israeli Diplomat Charge d’Affairs at Israeli Embassy in India, tweeted.

The Embassy posted a video on the social media platform wishing Indians around the world a very happy Independence day.



#Israel wishes #India and to all Indians around the world a very Happy #IndependenceDayIndia

Join us- write your blessing, to celebrate 72 years of independence of our dearest freind India! #JaiHind @rashtrapatibhvn @PMOIndia @IndianDiplomacy pic.twitter.com/Ukx6AE9OGh — Israel in India (@IsraelinIndia) August 15, 2018



Nick Bourne, Member of Parliament of the United Kingdom, extended his wishes for India on Twitter.



To those celebrating today - #IndependenceDayIndia -enjoy a joyous and peaceful day

— Lord Nick Bourne (@lordnickbourne) August 15, 2018

The President of Maldives Mohamed Nasheed also wished the citizens of India and the Prime Minister a happy Independence Day.



Happy Independence Day to all our Indian friends and PM @narendramodi. Strong Indo - Maldives relations necessary to preserve democratic values and Indian Ocean stability in an era of increasing land grab and debt traps, which undermine states’ economic and national security. — Mohamed Nasheed (@MohamedNasheed) August 15, 2018





I thank Mr. António Costa, the Prime Minister of Portugal for penning a wonderful article on the occasion of India's Independence Day, in one of Portugal's leading newspapers. https://t.co/dYGWziXaI2 @antoniocostapm

— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 15, 2018

The Prime Minister of Portugal António Costa also wrote on Portugal-India relations in a well-known Portuguese news publication. His father was from Goa, making him a person of Indian origin. The article was acknowledged by the Prime Minister in a tweet

The United States Ambassador to India Ken Juster also expressed his gratitude for being able to attend the 72nd Independence day celebrations