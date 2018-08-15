App
Last Updated : Aug 15, 2018 07:23 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Independence Day 2018 | A look at world leaders who took to Twitter to congratulate India

On the occasion of India's 72nd Independence Day celebrations, a host of foreign leaders from across the globe including the United States and Israel extended Independence Day greetings to India on Twitter.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

On the occasion of India's 72nd Independence Day celebrations, a host of foreign leaders from across the globe, including the United States and Israel extended their wishes to India on Twitter.

Let's look at the greetings India received from world leaders:

"I wish all my Indian friends - in Bhutan, in India and beyond - a very happy Independence Day," the Prime Minister of Bhutan, Tshering Tobgay, tweeted.

"I wish for the friendship between India and Israel to always grow and influence the lives of all citizens in both countries,"  Maya Kados, Israeli Diplomat Charge d’Affairs at Israeli Embassy in India, tweeted.

The Embassy posted a video on the social media platform wishing Indians around the world a very happy Independence day.


Nick Bourne, Member of Parliament of the United Kingdom, extended his wishes for India on Twitter.


The President of Maldives Mohamed Nasheed also wished the citizens of India and the Prime Minister a happy Independence Day.

The Prime Minister of Portugal António Costa also wrote on Portugal-India relations in a well-known Portuguese news publication. His father was from Goa, making him a person of Indian origin. The article was acknowledged by the Prime Minister in a tweet

The United States Ambassador to India Ken Juster also expressed his gratitude for being able to attend the 72nd Independence day celebrations

First Published on Aug 15, 2018 07:23 pm

