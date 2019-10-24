Indapur Election Result 2019 LIVE: Get latest and updated election counting result of Indapur constituency of Maharashtra including election results, candidates, news, voting percentage and much more

Indapur is an Assembly constituency in West Maharashtra region of Maharashtra in Pune district. This seat is reserved for General category.

Below is the Maharashtra Poll Indapur Assembly Election Result 2019 LIVE update (please refresh the page for the latest results):

Constituency Information

Indapur is an Assembly constituency in West Maharashtra region of Maharashtra under Pune district. This seat is reserved for General category.

Voter turnout was 78.77% in 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections and 76.76% in 2009.

In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Dattatray Vithoba Bharne won this seat by a margin of 14173 votes, which was 6.5% of the total votes polled. NCP polled a total of 218132 votes.

Patil Harshavardhan Shahajirao won this seat in the 2009 Maharashtra Assembly elections, beating the IND candidate by a margin of 7960 votes. INC polled 191070 votes, 48.53% of the total votes polled.