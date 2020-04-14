App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 14, 2020 11:18 PM IST | Source: PTI

Coronavirus pandemic | Ind-Ra revises Tata Steel's outlook to negative

The rating agency, however, considered Tata Steel to be well-equipped to cope with the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, with free cash of close to Rs 75 billion and committed credit lines against a short-term debt of Rs 80 billion at end-March, 2020.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

India Ratings (Ind-Ra) on Tuesday said it has revised Tata Steel's outlook for non- convertible debentures to negative with the "risk of a substantial deterioration in the company's credit profile" caused by the COVID-19 containment measures.

The rating agency, however, considered Tata Steel to be well-equipped to cope with the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, with free cash of close to Rs 75 billion and committed credit lines against a short-term debt of Rs 80 billion at end-March, 2020.

"A prolonged lockdown of the businesses will lead to considerable curtailment of demand for an extended period, thereby impacting the companys credit metrics beyond FY21," Ind-Ra said in a note.

Close

The outlook revision reflects "the risk of a substantial deterioration in the company's credit profile caused by the COVID-19 containment measures, and the overall impact of the lockdown on key end-user segments, including construction, infrastructure and automobiles," the rating agency said.

related news

The steel maker on Monday said it has approved a proposal to raise up to Rs 7,000 crore through non-convertible debentures (NCDs).

Tata Steel officials earlier indicated that the operation level at its key sites was at about 50 percent during the lockdown.

The agency expected the steel maker's "near-term profitability to be impacted" by both fall in metal prices and reduction in capacity utilisations.

"Along with inventory losses due to the falling metal prices, higher competitive intensity to exhaust the inventory build-up could exert pressure on gross margins," the rating firm said.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Apr 14, 2020 11:00 pm

tags #Business #coronavirus #India #India Ratings #Tata Steel

most popular

Don't fire, says PM. But where's the money to pay wages, asks industry

Don't fire, says PM. But where's the money to pay wages, asks industry

Coronavirus impact | Unlike 2008, stunted earnings growth to foil resurgence of Indian companies: Report

Coronavirus impact | Unlike 2008, stunted earnings growth to foil resurgence of Indian companies: Report

COVID-19 | 7 changes to expect in the global healthcare system

COVID-19 | 7 changes to expect in the global healthcare system

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.