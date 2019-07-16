Increased rainfall activity from July 19 in Maharashtra: IMD

An increased rainfall activity over South Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada and Vidarbha has been predicted by IMD from July 19 onwards.

In a late night forecast, the Mumbai regional centre of the India Meteorological Department stated that the regions such as South Madhya Maharashtra, parts of Marathwada and Vidarbha would receive more than normal rainfall.

"A system is developing over the said region which will be more active with a low pressure area getting developed over eastern Madhya Pradesh and Bihar area. This will bring more rains to the region," an IMD, Mumbai, official said Monday.

The state has been receiving irregular rains since the last one week, deepening the water crisis in many regions.