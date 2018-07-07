App
Last Updated : Jul 07, 2018 09:54 AM IST | Source: PTI

Increase of paddy MSP: NDA government fooling people, says Stalin

Terming it as an initiative taken with the 2019 general elections in mind, the leader of opposition in the assembly also accused the saffron party of ignoring farmers' woes in the first four years of its rule and taking them for granted.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

DMK Working President M K Stalin alleged that the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre was misleading people with its claim that the increase in MSP or paddy was a fulfilment of its poll promise.

"BJP is claiming that it has fulfilled its poll promise by increasing MSP for paddy by Rs 200 per quintal. But the hikes in the last four years suggest it was an eyewash.

In 2014-15 the hike was just Rs 50, in 2015-16 Rs 50, 2016-17 Rs 60 and Rs 80 in 2017-18," he said in a statement.

Now when the BJP is to face general elections within a year, it was making misleading claims, he said. Had the party taken such an initiative soon after assuming power in 2014, farmers would have received better prices for their produce. Besides, farmers' suicides could have been avoided, he said.

"Similarly, had they waived farm loans, there would have been significant development in the lives of farmers,"he said. The Centre on July 4 hiked the MSP for paddy by a record Rs 200 per quintal that would cost the exchequer over Rs 15,000 crore.
First Published on Jul 7, 2018 09:53 am

tags #Current Affairs #India #Politics

