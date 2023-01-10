 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Increase in old age pension, more tax relief, GST exemption for elderly -- NGOs' demands from Union Budget

PTI
Jan 10, 2023 / 03:22 PM IST

In a statement, the foundation appealed to the Finance Ministry and other stakeholders to consider its recommendations and suggestions while finalising the next budget.

Ahead of the Union Budget for 2023-24, some NGOs have put forward some suggestions for the betterment of the country's rising elderly population -- increase in old age pension, more relief in income tax and GST exemption on services and products frequently used by the elderly.

The Agewell Foundation said elderly-friendly budgetary provisions have become the need of the hour due to the ever-increasing gap between older people and the younger generation, the demanding lifestyle of older persons in view of a longer span in old age, and their growing vulnerability.

A large number of retired healthy old people need gainful engagement to remain active, it said.

It said old age pensions should be revised according to the prevailing inflation. "The current share of the central government in the monthly old-age pension must be increased to Rs 3,000 per month for every eligible old person. The state government should also be advised to modify its share accordingly," it said.

Under financial security measures, the foundation demanded an increased rate of interest on bank, post office and other deposit and investment schemes for the elderly.