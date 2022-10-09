English
    Increase in number of girl students in technical education will speed up country's progress: President

    PTI
    October 09, 2022 / 03:18 PM IST
    President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday said the number of girl students should be increased in technical educational institutions to give more impetus to the progress of the country.


    Murmu was addressing 52nd convocation and closing ceremony of centenary year celebrations of Punjab Engineering College (PEC) in Chandigarh.


    The president lauded the institute and said she was happy to note that it has provided many luminaries to the country. Among its famous alumni, she named former Chairman of ISRO and father of experimental fluid dynamics research in India, Prof Satish Dhawan, eminent educationist and founder Director of IIT-Delhi, Prof R N Dogra and an expert in missiles technology and strategic systems, Dr. Satish Kumar.


    Murmu said, Kalpana Chawla, an alumna of PEC’s aeronautical engineering department, became the first woman astronaut of Indian origin and created an inspiring history of self-sacrifice for science.


    Noting that Kalpana Chawla Chair of Geospatial Technology is established in the institute, she said, ”The number of girl students should be increased in technical educational institutions to give more impetus to the progress of the country.”

    She urged students to never forget their duties towards the motherland, whatever they choose to become in their life as they are the builders of India of tomorrow.


    The president said as students are entering in a world of unlimited opportunities and possibilities, she has no doubt that they are capable of converting opportunities into success and possibilities into certainties.


    It is expected from them that they will use the knowledge acquired in the service of humanity too, Murmu said, urging them to keep Mahatma Gandhi’s message of ’Sarvodaya’ in their individual priorities.

    It is the moral duty of every citizen, especially the youth, to put into practice the values of the ’Father of the Nation’, she added.

    first published: Oct 9, 2022 03:17 pm
