App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Mar 11, 2018 04:55 PM IST | Source: PTI

Increase funds to ICMR for robust medical research: Parliamentary panel

ICMR is an apex organisation to formulate, conduct, coordinate and promote biomedical research

PTI @moneycontrolcom

A parliamentary panel has sought increased fund allocation to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) as it fears that a funds crunch will adversely affect the research activities and development of new drugs, vaccines and diagnostics in the country.

The panel, in its 106th report on Demands for Grants 2018-19 for the department of health, extended its support to the department's demand for additional funds to the tune of Rs 350 crore. The department had cited less allocation of funds to the ICMR against its projected allocation.

The committee emphasised that the ICMR being the only custodian of health research activities needed to be promoted and encouraged so that tangible outcomes are witnessed for various health care challenges.

"The committee would like to urge upon the Ministry of Finance to increase the budgetary allocation to the Department of Health Research so that the latter is able to ensure continuity in critical health research," the report said.

related news

ICMR is an apex organisation to formulate, conduct, coordinate and promote biomedical research. It is one of the oldest medical research bodies in the world funded by the Ministry of Health.

The council's research priorities coincide with the national health programmes such as control and management of communicable diseases, fertility control, maternal and child health and control of nutritional disorders.

The parliamentary panel also recommended the health department to formulate a comprehensive action plan while projecting its funds requirement before the Ministry of Finance and observed that constraints of funds should not come in the way of the medical research.

The committee said that the Department of Health Research has not been effective in persuading the Ministry of Finance for seeking required funds and therefore, the additional funds are received at the fag end of the financial year.

It recommended that the health department be more proactive in holding pre-budget discussions and forwarding the proposals for supplementary grant in order to ensure that the funds are released well in advance.

The panel also flagged under-utilisation of funds with respect to certain schemes like development of tools to prevent outbreak of epidemics (33.20 percent), Human Resource Development for Health Research (53.15 percent), Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) (69.68 percent) among others.

tags #ICMR #India

most popular

EXCLUSIVE | Here's a list of loans issued by banks to Mehul Choksi's Gitanjali Gems

EXCLUSIVE | Here's a list of loans issued by banks to Mehul Choksi's Gitanjali Gems

CBI acting at Centre's behest to malign my father's image, says Karti Chidambaram

CBI acting at Centre's behest to malign my father's image, says Karti Chidambaram

Mehul Choksi, Nirav Modi diverted funds to overseas firms: ED

Mehul Choksi, Nirav Modi diverted funds to overseas firms: ED

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC