App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 20, 2020 08:29 PM IST | Source: PTI

Increase employment limit under MGNREGA from 100 to 200 days: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot to PM Modi

He said the Centre has started the 'Garib Kalyan Rozgar Abhiyan' to provide employment at the local level to migrant labourers who have returned home during the coronavirus-triggered lockdown. Rajasthan also has a large number of migrant labourers returned home during the lockdown, Gehlot said.

PTI
File image of Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot
File image of Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to increase employment limit under the MGNREGA from 100 to 200 days which would benefit 70 lakh families in rural areas of the state hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said the Centre has started the 'Garib Kalyan Rozgar Abhiyan' to provide employment at the local level to migrant labourers who have returned home during the coronavirus-triggered lockdown. Rajasthan also has a large number of migrant labourers returned home during the lockdown, Gehlot said.

"To provide employment to these migrant labourers, the Centre is requested to increase the employment limit provided under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) per family from 100 days to 200 days. Seventy lakh rural families of the state will get the benefit of creating an additional 100 man-days," the chief minister said in the letter.

Close

The Rajasthan government has issued job cards under MGNREGA to the migrant labourers who returned home during the lockdown. More than 50 lakh workers are currently employed under the scheme in the state and most of these rural families will be eligible for 100 days of employment in the coming month, the chief minister said in a statement.

related news

He requested that the entire amount, including state's share, be borne by the Centre in order to implement the 'Garib Kalyan Rozgar Abhiyan Abhiyan' on the ground.

In the letter, Gehlot also sought allocation of five kg of wheat per person and one kg of gram per family for three months to 3.57 lakh helpless families of the state.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday launched an employment scheme -- 'Garib Kalyan Rozgar Abhiyaan' -- with an outlay of Rs 50,000 crore for migrant workers who returned to their home states during the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

The 'Garib Kalyan Rozgar Abhiyaan' will be implemented on a mission mode in 125 days in 116 districts of six states -- Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Jharkhand and Odisha -- that received the maximum numbers of migrant workers back.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his deputy Sachin Pilot also participated in the inauguration programme through video conference.

Twenty-two districts of Rajasthan, Pali, Udaipur, Jalore, Sirohi, Dungarpur, Banswara, Rajsamand, Chittorgarh, Ajmer, Bhilwara, Jodhpur, Barmer, Bikaner, Nagaur, Sikar, Alwar, Karauli, Bharatpur, Hanumangarh, Jhunjhunu, Churu and Jaipur have been included in the scheme.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


WEBINAR: Tune in to find out how term insurance can provide risk protection during tough times. Register Now!
First Published on Jun 20, 2020 08:15 pm

tags #Ashok Gehlot #coronavirus #India #MGNREGA #migrants #Narendra Modi #Rajasthan

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus wrap June 20: Highest single-day spike of 14,516 cases, Glenmark launches COVID-19 drug

Coronavirus wrap June 20: Highest single-day spike of 14,516 cases, Glenmark launches COVID-19 drug

India's COVID-19 tally nears 4 lakh with highest single-day spike of 14,516 cases

India's COVID-19 tally nears 4 lakh with highest single-day spike of 14,516 cases

Coronavirus pandemic | Maharashtra to use tele-ICU facility on pilot basis

Coronavirus pandemic | Maharashtra to use tele-ICU facility on pilot basis

most popular

Atmanirbhar Bharat | Govt identifies multiple sectors to cut import dependence

Atmanirbhar Bharat | Govt identifies multiple sectors to cut import dependence

COVID-19 may have changed sales and marketing forever

COVID-19 may have changed sales and marketing forever

Petrol, diesel prices hiked for the 13th consecutive day

Petrol, diesel prices hiked for the 13th consecutive day

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.